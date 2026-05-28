Kyrgyzstan Proposes To Create Shared AI Capacities And Data Centers For EAEU Countries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has proposed that the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union pool their efforts in developing joint solutions in the field of artificial intelligence, including the creation of shared computing capacities and data centers, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of artificial intelligence should become not only a technological but also a strategic tool for strengthening the digital sovereignty of the union's states.

"By pooling our efforts in developing joint models, creating shared computing capacities and data centers, we can become not just users, but full-fledged architects of the global digital agenda," Japarov stated.

The President emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is already implementing a large-scale digital transformation. The Digital Code has come into force in the country, creating a unified legal framework for data regulation, digital identification, and the introduction of innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence.

According to him, the state cloud infrastructure G-Cloud is actively developing, and the modernization of the system of interagency electronic interaction has already allowed for a multi-fold increase in the number of digital operations.

"Over the past year alone, the number of operations in the system has grown multi-fold, which means millions of human-hours saved and a significant reduction in costs for citizens and entrepreneurs," the head of state noted.

Japarov informed that digitalization already allows citizens to receive a number of government services fully online, including property re-registration and processing documents via mobile phone without visiting government agencies.

Special attention, according to him, is paid to the introduction of AI in public administration. In particular, Kyrgyzstan applies artificial intelligence to monitor examination processes when issuing driver's licenses, which helps minimize corruption risks and improve road safety.

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