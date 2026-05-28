403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Independence Day Celebrated At Flag-Raising Ceremony In New York (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations participated in the annual flag-raising ceremony held in New York City in honor of the 28 May Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Permanent Mission wrote on its X page, Trend reports.
"We were pleased to celebrate this historic day alongside members of the Azerbaijani-American community and fellow New Yorkers", the publication says.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment