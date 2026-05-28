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Azerbaijan Independence Day Celebrated At Flag-Raising Ceremony In New York (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Independence Day Celebrated At Flag-Raising Ceremony In New York (PHOTO)


2026-05-28 03:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations participated in the annual flag-raising ceremony held in New York City in honor of the 28 May Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Permanent Mission wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We were pleased to celebrate this historic day alongside members of the Azerbaijani-American community and fellow New Yorkers", the publication says.

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Trend News Agency

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