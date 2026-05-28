Arab Parliament Speaker Condemns Iranian Attacks On Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 28 (Petra)-- Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi strongly condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Al Yamahi described the attacks as a blatant assault on Kuwait's sovereignty, a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, and a serious breach of international law.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures taken by the country to safeguard its sovereignty and ensure the security of its citizens and residents.

Al Yamahi also stressed that Kuwait's security is an integral part of Arab national security.

//Petra// MF