Zelenskiy Asks Trump For Air Defences As Russia Escalates Strike Threats

MENAFN - Gulf Times) President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged ‌U.S. President Donald Trump to ‌help Ukraine with air defence systems and interceptors as Russia threatens ⁠new strikes, saying that ballistic missiles remain Moscow's "last major advantage on the battlefield".

In a letter to Trump and the US Congress, seen by Reuters, Zelenskiy said: "I ask for your help in protecting Ukraine's skies from Russian missiles. We have already proposed that Ukraine is ready to purchase the number of Patriot ​systems and interceptor missiles we need." Ukraine's only means to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles is US-made interceptors for the Patriot air defence system.

Throughout ‌the four years of war, ⁠Kyiv has ​been short of interceptors, but the Iran war has ​threatened to make resources even more scarce. Since Trump took office, Ukraine has been purchasing Patriot missiles through NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, financed by its European allies. "But the current pace of deliveries through the PURL program is no longer keeping up with the reality of the threat we face," Zelenskiy said in his letter.

"For us - for a nation fighting for its survival - there is hardly anything more ‌painful to see than ‌Patriot batteries with no missiles ⁠loaded," he added. The letter was first reported by Ukrainian media ⁠outlet The Kyiv Independent. Russia ⁠used 30 ballistic missiles against Ukraine in its latest massive strike on Sunday, and only 11 of them were shot down, according to Ukraine's air force. Zelenskiy also said that Moscow's troops launched two nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic Oreshnik missiles for that strike.

"One struck the Kyiv ​region, while another, reportedly, fell in temporarily occupied territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region." In the letter, the Ukrainian leader outlined Ukraine's success in fending off Russia's full-scale aggression, now well into its fifth year, and expressed gratitude for US support. "But as long as Putin still has even one meaningful advantage in conventional weapons, he will avoid conventional diplomacy. Today, his ballistic missiles remain exactly that - ‌his last major ​advantage on the battlefield," Zelenskiy added.