403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sakal Jain Samaj, Kolkata To Hold Massive Silent Rally, Demanding Justice And Safety For Jain Saints
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 28th May, 2026: Deeply anguished and disturbed by the tragic death of two revered Jain Aryika Matajis in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, under highly disturbing circumstances during a recent road incident, Sakal Jain Samaj, Kolkata has strongly condemned the incident and demanded urgent intervention to ensure justice, accountability, and long-term safety for Jain saints and ascetics across the country. The Press Conference was held today at Press Club, Kolkata which was attended by: Mr. Vinod Kumar Kala, Mr. Jitendra Kala, Mr. Kamal Nayan Jain, Mr. Ajit Sethi, Mr. Amit Kothari, Mr. Mahendra Patni, Mr. Kamal Dugar, Mr. Ratan Dugar, Mr. Sanjay Jain & many others.
The Jain community has expressed serious concern over repeated incidents affecting Jain Sants and Sadhvis, who dedicate their lives to peace, non-violence, austerity, compassion, and spiritual upliftment while travelling exclusively on foot during Vihar. The community believes the Rewa incident has raised grave concerns regarding the safety and dignity of Jain ascetics and cannot be dismissed merely as another road accident.
To express grief, solidarity, and peaceful protest against repeated incidents affecting Jain saints and sadhvis, Sakal Jain Samaj, Kolkata will organise a Massive Silent Rally on Saturday, 30 May 2026, commencing at 7:30 a.m. from Shri Digambar Jain Bada Mandirji, 1 Bysack Lane, Kolkata. The rally will pass through Kalakar Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Brabourne Road, Tea Board, Ezra Street, Bentinck Street, and Dharmatolla before culminating at Metro Channel, Esplanade, where community leaders will address the gathering. A delegation will thereafter proceed to Raj Bhavan to submit a representation to the Governor of West Bengal seeking urgent intervention.
According to representatives of Sakal Jain Samaj, publicly available reports, videos, and surrounding circumstances have created widespread apprehension and unrest among Jains across India. The organisation has therefore demanded a fair, impartial, transparent, and high-level investigation into the incident so that the truth emerges and strict legal action is taken against those responsible.
Jain saints and sadhvis lead completely non-violent and austere lives, travelling barefoot without vehicles, personal security, or material comforts while spreading the values of peace, restraint, compassion, and Ahimsa. Repeated accidents, attacks, and incidents affecting Jain saints have become a matter of deep concern not only for the Jain community but also for every sensitive and law-abiding citizen.
Sakal Jain Samaj, Kolkata has urged the Central Government and concerned State Governments to immediately formulate and implement a comprehensive "Sant Suraksha Protocol" to ensure the safety of Jain saints and sadhvis undertaking Vihar, including police coordination, traffic regulation, highway safety support, warning signage, and route protection. It has also demanded a National Sant Safety Policy, uniform SOPs for ascetics travelling on foot, preservation of all CCTV and digital evidence related to the Rewa incident, exemplary punishment for those responsible, and establishment of emergency coordination mechanisms in consultation with Jain organisations.
The Jain community reiterated its unwavering commitment to non-violence, constitutional values, and peaceful democratic methods, while appealing to the media, civil authorities, and citizens to support this humanitarian cause and help ensure safety, dignity, and justice for Jain saints and sadhvis across India.
The Jain community has expressed serious concern over repeated incidents affecting Jain Sants and Sadhvis, who dedicate their lives to peace, non-violence, austerity, compassion, and spiritual upliftment while travelling exclusively on foot during Vihar. The community believes the Rewa incident has raised grave concerns regarding the safety and dignity of Jain ascetics and cannot be dismissed merely as another road accident.
To express grief, solidarity, and peaceful protest against repeated incidents affecting Jain saints and sadhvis, Sakal Jain Samaj, Kolkata will organise a Massive Silent Rally on Saturday, 30 May 2026, commencing at 7:30 a.m. from Shri Digambar Jain Bada Mandirji, 1 Bysack Lane, Kolkata. The rally will pass through Kalakar Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Brabourne Road, Tea Board, Ezra Street, Bentinck Street, and Dharmatolla before culminating at Metro Channel, Esplanade, where community leaders will address the gathering. A delegation will thereafter proceed to Raj Bhavan to submit a representation to the Governor of West Bengal seeking urgent intervention.
According to representatives of Sakal Jain Samaj, publicly available reports, videos, and surrounding circumstances have created widespread apprehension and unrest among Jains across India. The organisation has therefore demanded a fair, impartial, transparent, and high-level investigation into the incident so that the truth emerges and strict legal action is taken against those responsible.
Jain saints and sadhvis lead completely non-violent and austere lives, travelling barefoot without vehicles, personal security, or material comforts while spreading the values of peace, restraint, compassion, and Ahimsa. Repeated accidents, attacks, and incidents affecting Jain saints have become a matter of deep concern not only for the Jain community but also for every sensitive and law-abiding citizen.
Sakal Jain Samaj, Kolkata has urged the Central Government and concerned State Governments to immediately formulate and implement a comprehensive "Sant Suraksha Protocol" to ensure the safety of Jain saints and sadhvis undertaking Vihar, including police coordination, traffic regulation, highway safety support, warning signage, and route protection. It has also demanded a National Sant Safety Policy, uniform SOPs for ascetics travelling on foot, preservation of all CCTV and digital evidence related to the Rewa incident, exemplary punishment for those responsible, and establishment of emergency coordination mechanisms in consultation with Jain organisations.
The Jain community reiterated its unwavering commitment to non-violence, constitutional values, and peaceful democratic methods, while appealing to the media, civil authorities, and citizens to support this humanitarian cause and help ensure safety, dignity, and justice for Jain saints and sadhvis across India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment