Metalcloak Memorial Weekend Sale Delivers Record New Customer Growth While Supporting Children Of Fallen Patriots Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record-setting Memorial Day campaign brings the off-road community together to honor fallen service members by supporting the children they left behind.

Rancho Cordova, CA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, the Northern California-based manufacturer of premium off-road suspension systems, armor, steering, and 4x4 components, announced the results of its most meaningful Memorial Weekend Sale to date, benefiting Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.







Metalcloak Supports Children of Fallen Patriots

The 2026 Memorial Weekend Sale marked the first time MetalCloak dedicated a portion of every Memorial Weekend order to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, an organization whose mission is to provide college and trade school scholarships, educational assistance, and career support to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty.

The campaign also produced a major milestone for MetalCloak: the highest number of first-time MetalCloak customers recorded during any sale or three-day period in company history.

“This was not just another sale,” said Matson Breakey, co-founder of MetalCloak and a U.S. Navy veteran.“Memorial Day is different. It is not Veterans Day. Veterans Day honors all who served. Memorial Day remembers those who fell. To see our community come together around that truth, while helping support the children left behind by America's fallen heroes, was incredibly meaningful. On behalf of everyone at MetalCloak, thank you to every customer who ordered, shared, supported, and remembered.”

Founded in 2002, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has provided educational support to thousands of military children earning high marks from nonprofit-rating organizations, including a 4-out-of-4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Candid GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency, reflecting strong nonprofit accountability and transparency.

MetalCloak's Memorial Weekend campaign was built around a simple but powerful distinction: Memorial Day is not just the unofficial start of summer, and it is not simply a sale weekend. It is a solemn day set aside to remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country... those who never came home... and the families who carry their memory forward.

The Memorial Weekend campaign follows MetalCloak's long-standing tradition of using key patriotic sales events to support mission-driven nonprofit organizations. Each Veterans Day, MetalCloak supports Mission 22, an organization focused on helping veterans and their families. For Memorial Day 2026, the company chose Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation specifically because its mission aligns with the meaning of the holiday itself.

“The off-road community has always been about more than parts,” Breakey added.“It is about family, service, freedom, responsibility, and showing up when it matters. This Memorial Day Weekend, our customers showed up.”

About MetalCloak

MetalCloak is a leading manufacturer of premium off-road suspension systems, armor, steering components, and 4x4 upgrades for Jeep, Bronco, Ram, Toyota, and Grenadier. Based in Northern California, MetalCloak designs, engineers, tests, and manufactures innovative off-road products built for real-world performance on the trail and confidence on the road.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation provides college and trade school scholarships, educational assistance, and career support to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. The organization works to help bridge the gap between available benefits, grants, scholarships, and the full cost of higher education for the children of America's fallen service members.

Press Inquiries

Matson Breakey

matson [at] (916) 631-8071



2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: