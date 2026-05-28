Aclarion, Inc. Comments On Echo Lake Capital's Letter And Unsolicited Proposal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc.,a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today issued the following statement in response to the press release issued by Echo Lake Capital and its offer to acquire the Company for $4.00 per share in cash and contingent value rights:

Aclarion's Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all of its shareholders. We regularly review our strategic priorities and evaluate opportunities to enhance value for all stakeholders. To that end, the Board of Directors will carefully review and evaluate Echo Lake's proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The Board authorized a share repurchase program underscoring our conviction that Aclarion's current market valuation does not fully reflect the strength of our platform or the long-term opportunity ahead. This action also reflects our commitment to deploying capital in ways that serve the interests of all shareholders while continuing to invest in our business.

The Company notes that the Echo Lake communication contains numerous assertions regarding governance and other matters that lack important context and are presented in a manner that the Board believes is misleading. Aclarion's Board comprises seven highly qualified directors with relevant expertise in healthcare, regulatory affairs, technology investing, payer contracting, public company leadership and scaling medical technologies. The Board is committed to ongoing Board enhancement and regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it brings the fresh perspectives and appropriate skills necessary to drive value creation for all Aclarion shareholders. Accordingly, five new directors have been appointed within the last six years, all of whom bring diverse perspectives that directly align with Aclarion's strategic priorities.

Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel for Aclarion.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that may constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to Aclarion's Board of Directors, Aclarion's business strategy, and other matters. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“believe,”“will likely result,”“outlook,”“project” and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the“Risk Factors” and related discussions in our SEC filings, including our registration statements, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Although forward-looking statements help to provide information about future prospects, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Aclarion undertakes no duty to update these statements.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

...

Media Contacts:

Jenna Shinderman

Sodali & Co

...