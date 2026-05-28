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Havila Kystruten AS: Integrated Annual Report For 2025


2026-05-28 03:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The board of directors of Havila Kystruten AS has today approved the financial statements and annual report for 2025, which integrates financial and sustainability reporting.

The numbers are in line with preliminary accounts released on 26 February 2026.

The report is attached in PDF format summarizing the year and highlighting the company's fundamental focus on the environment and sustainability.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


Attachment

  • Annual Report 2025

MENAFN28052026004107003653ID1111180655



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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