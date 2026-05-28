Havila Kystruten AS: Integrated Annual Report For 2025
The numbers are in line with preliminary accounts released on 26 February 2026.
The report is attached in PDF format summarizing the year and highlighting the company's fundamental focus on the environment and sustainability.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114
Attachment
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Annual Report 2025
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