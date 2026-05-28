Agentic Finance Pioneer Kuvi AI Is Making Strategy Programmable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlike conventional algorithmic trading systems, Kuvi's platform is adaptive, composable, and accessible to non-institutional users

Toronto, Canada, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuvi has underlined its credentials as the earliest pioneer of Agentic Finance, delivering an AI-driven financial operating model that enables users to translate high-level financial intent into autonomous, programmable strategies capable of executing continuously across global markets.

Much like how bitcoin gave us decentralized money, and Ethereum made finance programmable, Kuvi is making strategy programmable.

As creator of the world's first Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS), Kuvi's proprietary AFOS transforms investment strategy into programmable infrastructure, enabling users to compose intelligent, condition-based financial strategies across global markets.

Built on the Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS), Kuvi transforms financial coordination into programmable infrastructure. The platform enables individuals and organizations to compose, test, and execute intelligent financial strategies that interpret signals, evaluate conditions, manage risk, and automate execution while maintaining full user custody and control.

“We began speaking internally about Agentic Finance well before it entered broader conversation, as we searched for the right language to describe what comes after apps, dashboards, and manual execution,” said Kuvi Co-founder Dylan Dewdney.“To our knowledge, we were the first team publicly using the term. We're also proud to have helped inspire some of the early conversations that became the upcoming Agentic Finance Summit in NYC. Even better, it has now grown beyond any one company. That's how real categories begin.”