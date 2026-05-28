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Merwood Capital Limited Raises Over £50,000 For Cancer Research UK Following London Marathon Challenge


2026-05-28 02:46:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)


Merwood Capital Team Completes London Marathon in Memory of Emma Patterson

LONDON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merwood Capital Limited is proud to announce that the firm has successfully raised more than £50,000 for Cancer Research UK following the completion of the London Marathon by members of the Merwood team in honour of Emma Patterson, the late mother of the company's Head of Accounts.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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