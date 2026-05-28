Merwood Capital Limited Raises Over £50,000 For Cancer Research UK Following London Marathon Challenge

LONDON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merwood Capital Limited is proud to announce that the firm has successfully raised more than £50,000 for Cancer Research UK following the completion of the London Marathon by members of the Merwood team in honour of Emma Patterson, the late mother of the company's Head of Accounts.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.