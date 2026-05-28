United Flow Technologies Expands Mountain West Footprint with Acquisition of Peak Group Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition strengthens UFT's water and wastewater platform across the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains with the addition of Peak Group.

Irving, TX, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRVING, Texas – May 27, 2026 – United Flow Technologies (UFT), a leading technical distributor and solutions provider serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets and a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, announces the strategic acquisition of Peak Group Companies. The acquisition significantly strengthens UFT's presence across the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains, expanding the Company's water and wastewater treatment, pump, and process equipment capabilities in key growth markets.







UFT Acquires Peak Group Companies

"Peak Group is a strong strategic fit that enhances our platform with meaningful wastewater scale and technical depth," said Matt Hart, CEO of United Flow Technologies. "This addition positions UFT to accelerate growth in the Mountain West, leveraging operational expertise across wastewater construction, maintenance, and service capabilities."

About Peak Group

With over 50 years of combined experience, Peak Group Companies is a Belgrade, Montana-based water and wastewater treatment organization focused on helping customers manage water responsibly, efficiently, and sustainably. The company delivers practical, forward-thinking solutions tailored to each municipal and industrial client, partnering closely with customers to meet regulatory requirements, reducing operational challenges, and improving system performance.

"Peak Group has consistently focused on delivering reliable, forward-thinking water and wastewater solutions across the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains," said Matt Huggins, President of Peak Group. "Joining UFT allows us to build on that foundation with expanded resources, deeper technical collaboration, and a shared commitment to solving hard problems and delivering exceptional value to a growing range of customers across the region."

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial wastewater markets. As a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, UFT continues to deepen its technical expertise, expand opportunities for its team members, and support communities in building and maintaining reliable water infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity, with a focus on U.S.-based, middle-market companies. For more than four decades, the firm's private equity team has invested in well-positioned, growing companies across services, healthcare, industrials, and technology. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 140 private equity investments and has consistently worked in close partnership with management teams to build enduring businesses. Stockbridge, the firm's public equity group, was founded in 2007 and manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit

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