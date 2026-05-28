Sean Callagy's Virtual Acti Legal Summit Surpasses 10,400 Registrants Ahead Of May 29 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ACTi Legal Summit brings leading legal entrepreneurs to Zoom as AI adoption in law lags well behind every other industry

PARAMUS, N.J, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean Callagy, blind entrepreneur, attorney and co-founder of ACTi AI, has achieved a historic milestone: more than 10,400 attorneys have registered for the Virtual ACTi Legal Summit from May 29–31, a three-day live immersion event on Zoom bringing together law firm owners and practicing attorneys to learn how to grow more profitable, scalable practices using the AI systems and business frameworks Callagy has formulated and used to build a legal empire valued at more than $1 billion. The unprecedented registration surge signals a revolutionary turning point for AI adoption across the legal industry.

Running daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST across all three days, the summit will feature bar association presidents and other legal industry leaders. Tickets are available at two access levels: General Virtual Access at $97, which includes the full three-day virtual immersion, The Callagy Code digital workbook, a 90-minute post-event Q&A session, and lifetime access to event recordings; and VIP Premium Experience at $297, which includes everything in General Access plus full AI Tool Suite access, a private small-group session with Callagy, a Visioneers Program preview, and direct team support during implementation; these tickets are limited.

Callagy is among the most accomplished legal entrepreneurs in the country. He built and sold his first law firm at age 26 - growing it to more than 40 employees and exiting for multiple seven figures while on the verge of losing his sight. He subsequently built and currently operates a 100-plus-person law firm that has delivered multi-million-dollar verdicts for clients, and founded Callagy Recovery, a medical recovery practice exceeding a $1 billion valuation. He has earned two Top 100 National Jury Verdicts between 2014 and 2016, a distinction held by only two attorneys in the country.

Attendees can register at the promotional rate at. For more information about Sean Callagy and ACTi, visitText> andText>.

About Sean Callagy

Sean Callagy is a blind entrepreneur, attorney and business strategist who has codified the science of human influence into The Unblinded Formula. As founder of Callagy Recovery (valued at $1 billion-plus) and Callagy Law, and co-founder of ACTi AI and Unblinded, Callagy is on track to become the first blind, self-funded unicorn founder in history. Host of Unblinded, the #1 Apple business podcast and ranked #9 overall, Callagy has interviewed industry titans including Tom Brady, Magic Johnson, Charlie Sheen, David Maisel, Mike Tyson and other influential leaders. Endorsed by Tony Robbins and Jay Abraham, he has delivered more than 2,000 keynotes and trained Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Sean Callagy, visitText>,Text>,Text> andText>.

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