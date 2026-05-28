Hospital Bed Solutions by Prosperity Health Releases Industry Report on Rising Aging-in-Place Demand Across New England

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As more seniors choose to age in place, Hospital Bed Solutions, a Prosperity Health brand, says hospital beds, mobility equipment, and respiratory support are becoming essential tools for home-based care.

Boston, MA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital Bed Solutions by Prosperity Health released an industry report examining the growing demand for home medical equipment as aging-in-place trends continue reshaping long-term care across New England. Drawing from ongoing customer demand patterns, home healthcare industry developments, and demographic trends, the report highlights increasing reliance on hospital beds, mobility equipment, respiratory support systems, and in-home recovery solutions among seniors and family caregivers.







elderly woman receiving care and support while resting in hospital bed

As more seniors choose to age in place, Hospital Bed Solutions, a Prosperity Health brand, says hospital beds, mobility equipment, and respiratory support are becoming essential tools for home-based care.

Hospital Bed Solutions by Prosperity Health is drawing attention to the rapidly increasing demand for at-home medical equipment as America's aging population drives major changes in how long-term care is delivered.

With more than 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, healthcare providers and families are increasingly shifting toward“aging in place” solutions. These strategies allow seniors to remain safely at home rather than transitioning into assisted living or rehabilitation facilities.

Industry analysts also project continued long-term growth in the home healthcare sector as rising assisted living costs, longer life expectancy, and increased preference for home-based recovery push more families toward in-home care solutions.

Aging in Place Is Reshaping Home Healthcare

According to Hospital Bed Solutions, this demographic shift is fueling significant growth in demand for specialized equipment, including:



Fully adjustable hospital beds and lift chairs

Power mobility devices and accessibility ramps Home oxygen systems and CPAP equipment

“What we're seeing is a major shift in how families approach care,” said Kyle Roque, founder of Prosperity Health Brands.“More people want to keep loved ones comfortable at home for as long as possible, and that requires a combination of the right equipment, specialized support, and family education.”

Navigating the Care Transition

For many families, the decision to bring care into the home is both financial and emotional. Modern medical equipment that was once primarily associated with clinical facilities is now increasingly being integrated into residential settings.

The company notes that families in the Greater Boston area are often searching for equipment during urgent life transitions, such as hospital discharges, surgery recovery, or sudden mobility decline.

“Most people don't wake up one morning already knowing what type of mobility equipment they need,” Roque explained.“Usually, families are navigating a stressful situation in real time and trying to make important decisions quickly.”

Operational Scaling for Increased Demand

To meet this rising demand, Prosperity Health recently consolidated its customer communication infrastructure into a centralized, HIPAA-compliant system designed to streamline inbound requests and equipment coordination.

“Five years ago, many people still viewed home medical equipment as a niche category,” Roque said.“Now, virtually every major healthcare manufacturer recognizes that home-based medical care is a massive part of the future. Our goal is to make that process feel less overwhelming by providing fast answers and reliable equipment.”

As Baby Boomers continue aging into retirement years, providers across the home healthcare industry expect demand for accessible, home-based care solutions to remain strong for decades to come.

woman resting comfortably in adjustable hospital bed during recovery

About Hospital Bed Solutions by Prosperity Health

Hospital Bed Solutions by Prosperity Health provides home medical equipment solutions for seniors, caregivers, and individuals recovering at home throughout the Greater Boston area. The company specializes in rental and sales of hospital beds to improve comfort, safety, and independence for patients aging in place.

Press Inquiries

Kyle Roque

care [at] (617) 830-9279



100 Cummings Center, Suite 118-E, Beverly, MA 01915