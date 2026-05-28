Haryana To Launch Master's, Phd Courses In Post-Harvest Management: CM Saini

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that master's degree and PhD programmes would be introduced in post-harvest management, plant pest control and plant diseases.

He also dedicated 14 Horticulture Science Centres of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University and said the centres would play a significant role in delivering the latest technologies, quality planting material and scientific guidance to farmers.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural session of a national conference organised by Maharana Pratap Horticulture University and the Lieutenant Amit Memorial Foundation in Karnal.

The conference was based on the theme:“Strategic Paradigm of Quality Seeds and Planting Material for Horticultural Crops in Amritkaal”.

During the event, the Chief Minister honoured horticulture scientists and progressive farmers with shields, shawls and certificates of appreciation.

University Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar Malhotra also honoured the Chief Minister, MLAs and other guests by presenting them with a statue of Maharana Pratap.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said India was the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables in the world and produced more than 360 million tonnes of horticultural produce annually.

“Today, India is among the world leaders in the production of fruits such as mango, banana, guava and pomegranate, as well as vegetables including potato and onion. However, despite high production, the country continues to suffer major economic losses due to deficiencies in quality, grading, disease-free planting material and post-harvest management,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9, 2024.

“In such a short time, the university has achieved remarkable milestones. Whether in education, research or farmer services, the institution has established a distinct identity. The technologies developed here, training programmes and continuous interaction with farmers are giving new energy and momentum to Haryana's horticulture revolution,” he said.

Saini said PM Modi had envisioned the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 for the nation and that the vision was not limited to economic development alone.

“It is a vision of self-reliant agriculture, nutritional security, scientific innovation and prosperity for crores of farmers,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the world now recognised that quality seeds and planting material could increase agricultural productivity by 15 to 25 per cent.

He stressed the need to focus on quality planting material, scientific management and modern supply chains.

To increase farmers' income, a target had been set to double the horticulture sector and triple production by 2030.

The state has established 13 centres of excellence for horticulture.

He said that under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, protected prices had been fixed for 21 horticultural crops, including fruits and vegetables.