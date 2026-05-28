US Warns Oman Not To Engage In Facilitating Tolls For Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The United States warned Oman on Thursday not to get directly or indirectly involved in any effort to impose a toll in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it will penalize any partners involved in such a system.

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"The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.

"Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent added.

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This comes after President Donald Trump appeared to threaten to attack US ally Oman if it sides with Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said Oman must "behave" or he would "blow them up," when he was asked if he would accept a short-term deal to allow Iran and the Gulf state to control the waterway.

"No, the strait is going to be open to everybody," Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

"It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."

[With Reuters inputs]

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