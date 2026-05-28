Qatar To Stop Extending Expired Entry Visas From June 7

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Qatar has announced that it will stop extending entry visas that are expired or nearing expiration date from Sunday, June 7, 2026.

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This comes after a previous decision to extend such visas, taken when airspaces were closed due to the Iran war back in March.

The original press release issued by the Qatari Ministry of Interior on March 3 said that entry visas would be extended from February 28 amid airspace closures as visitors were unable to leave the country. This decision could be extended, depending on the circumstances, the release said.

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Now, starting from June 7, the system will revert to following "approved procedures and guidelines for all types of entry visas, including the specified validity periods and fees for each type."

The Ministry of Interior has urged Qatar residents, visitors and other relevant parties to verify their legal status and comply with visa renewals as necessary.

All applicable fees must also be paid within the specified period, or the individual has to leave the country when their visa expires. Failure to do so will result penalties for extending the permitted duration of stay in Qatar.

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