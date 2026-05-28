Renowned Indian Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Renowned Hindi and Urdu poet and celebrated literary figure Bashir Badr passed away at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon at around 12:15pm, his son Taiyeb Badr confirmed. He was 91.

According to his family sources, Badr had been battling a prolonged illness for several years and his health had deteriorated significantly in recent months. He also lost his memory and was unable to recognise people.

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For some time, the veteran poet's condition had been steadily declining.

One of the most influential voices in modern Urdu poetry, Bashir Badr earned immense respect and admiration across generations of readers and poetry lovers.

His passing has already wave of grief across his admirers and the fraternity. Condolences have been pouring in across social media platforms.

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar also paid his tributes, remembering Badr' rich legacy.

"Today, our language Urdu has become a little poorer. Bashir Badr, an extremely melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever. This poet and his poetry will live on in our memories forever," Akhtar wrote on X.

The final rites of Bashir Badr will be performed on Thursday evening at the Bada Bagh Cemetery in Bhopal, where family members, close associates, and admirers are expected to gather to pay their last respects.

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