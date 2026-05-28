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Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Offers Tribute To India's 'Unseen Heroes'

Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Offers Tribute To India's 'Unseen Heroes'


2026-05-28 02:29:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata have unveiled a striking motion poster, saluting the ordinary people who became extraordinary when it mattered the most.

Titled The Unseen Heroes, the motion poster is an ode to those who are always around us, yet rarely acknowledged.

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The motion poster captures the essence of everyday bravery, honouring nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and administrators. "When terror engulfed the city, these were the people who chose responsibility over self-preservation, ensuring that life inside hospital walls continued despite the chaos outside," the makers were quoted as saying.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

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Khaleej Times

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