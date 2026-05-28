London To Host 2026 Ballon D'or In October - Organisers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: The Ballon d'Or ceremony for 2026 will take place for the first time in London on October 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the trophy being awarded to England's Stanley Matthews in 1956, organisers announced on Thursday.

The most prestigious individual prize in football is an award that for many years had been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele won last year, in a ceremony held in Paris by Groupe L'Equipe, owners of the France Football magazine.

The London venue for the 2026 ceremony was not revealed.