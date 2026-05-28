Eid Celebrated With Prayers, Community Gatherings, Festivities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Citizens and residents in the country celebrated Eid al-Adha yesterday, beginning with morning prayers, and shared the joy of the occasion with friends and family. The Ministry of Endowment (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs made extensive arrangements for the faithful to perform morning prayers, with 733 mosques and open prayer grounds across the country to ensure everyone can participate at a convenient location.

The ministry had ensured that worshippers had easy access to the prayer grounds, and special arrangements had been made to facilitate crowd movement across all locations. Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is an occasion for family gatherings and visits to friends and well-wishers. People were seen exchanging greetings after the prayers, and many also visited family and friends to share the joy of the occasion. It was a joyous occasion, with families and friends sharing the festive spirit and offering prayerful wishes.





Performances at Old Doha Port. PICTURE: Thajudheen

Meanwhile, many of the residents went out to meet friends and family members who were staying in different parts of the country. Braving the heat, community members gathered at various locations and spent time together. Many of the families gathered at major outing spots such as Al Khor Park, Dukhan, Mesaieed, and several beaches.

As government and private organisations have declared a holiday on the occasion, families and children have had a great time enjoying the occasion, with several programmes taking place at various destinations across the country.

A family that visited Dukhan Community Centre said it was a great time to meet their friends and share a meal after a long time.“During the Eid al-Fitr holidays, we could not visit most of our friends, especially those who reside outside of Doha, due to the regional turbulences prevalent at that time. However, with the situation greatly improved, we could make it during this Eid and could spend some quality time with our buddies. It was great to catch up with some of our dear friends and have lunch together,” said an Indian expatriate.





People exchange Eid greetings: PICTURE: Shaji Kayamkulam

Similarly, many families had visited Al Khor Park, a favourite destination for families and children.“We went to the Al Khor Park in a group of friends and families. It was a great occasion to share the joy, and the children enjoyed playing a variety of games. Though it was slightly hot, it was a great time, and we managed to spend the daytime under the shade and left the place in the afternoon,” said a member of the group.

Furthermore, various entities in the country have organised programmes and festivities to mark the occasion, and most events will run until the weekend. Old Doha Port is hosting four days of Eid al-Adha festivities with traditional performances and family entertainment. Various shopping malls and leisure destinations have also announced a number of Eid-themed entertainment programmes and promotions for visitors.

The Workers Support and Insurance Fund has organised a number of public events under the theme“Eid al-Adha Celebrations 2026 for Communities” during the first three days of Eid. The celebrations are held at three locations across the country: Asian Town in the Doha Industrial Area, Kreeq Sports Stadium behind Barwa Village and opposite Madinatna, and Barwa Workers Recreation Complex in the Al Khor Industrial Area.

Katara Cultural Village is hosting a number of Eid festivities, with breathtaking fireworks displays over the waterfront as one of the major attractions. Most of the festivities at these venues will continue till the weekend.