AI Data Cloud Stock Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Soars On AI Revenue Boom

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues market commentary on trending stock Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company.

The AI boom continues as another stock in the sector reports record growth.

Snowflake is making big gains following announcing financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2027, ended April 30, 2026. The stock is currently trading at 238.68 +63.42 (+36.18%) on volume of over 22 Million shares. The stock has a morning high of $240.45.

News Summary:

Revenue of $1.39 billion in the first quarter, representing 33% year-over-year growth Net revenue retention rate of 126% 779 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth 813 Forbes Global 2000 customers Remaining performance obligations of $9.21 billion, representing 38% year-over-year growth

Snowflake Business Highlights:

AI Momentum: New customers like Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Houzz chose Snowflake as the cornerstone of their data and AI transformation, and more than 13,600 accounts 1 are now using Snowflake AI capabilities. Accounts using Snowflake Intelligence 1 more than doubled quarter-over-quarter, while Cortex Code is already in use across over 7,100 accounts 1. These innovations contributed to the strongest sequential product revenue dollar growth in company history. Customer Growth and Expansion: Added 616 net new customers in the quarter, up 38% year-over-year, including 13 new Forbes Global 2000 customers. Accelerated Product Velocity: Delivered over 20% more product capabilities than a year ago, including new features across Cortex Code and Snowflake Intelligence, underscoring the pace of innovation and continued expansion of the platform. Expanded Partnerships: Expanded collaboration with AWS through a new $6 billion multi-year agreement designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption globally. The company also deepened its partnership with OpenAI to deliver advanced AI capabilities through co-innovation and joint go-to-market efforts, and brought capabilities from its landmark SAP partnership to general availability. AI Acquisition: Signed a definitive agreement in May 2026 to acquire Natoma, an enterprise Model Context Protocol platform for AI agents, to make it easier for users to securely connect AI to the tools they use every day, directly within and beyond Snowflake. By extending governance to AI-driven workflows, Snowflake makes it easier for companies to safely manage not just their data, but also the actions AI agents take across business workflows.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW ) is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone.

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