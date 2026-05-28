Resilient Demand Drives Hong Kong Exports Amid Headwinds



HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports rose by 42.9% year-on-year to HK$620.9 billion in April 2026, according to data released today by the Census and Statistics Department. For the first four months of 2026, total exports of goods reached HK$2,166.4 billion, representing robust growth of 35% compared with the same period last year. Bruce Pang, Director of Research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) said:“The strong export performance, in line with HKTDC's earlier assessment, underscores the resilience of external demand, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.” “The recent surge in Hong Kong's exports has been driven primarily by the global AI-led application upcycle and strong demand for ICT (Information and Communications Technology) equipment, reinforced by supply chain reconfiguration in Asia and, to some extent, higher unit prices amid rising costs. Hong Kong's export sales are therefore expected to remain solid in the near term, supported by sustained demand for technology-related products.” As a key re-export hub for electronic components and intermediate goods, Hong Kong is well positioned to benefit from this ongoing AI-driven technology upcycle. Robust demand for chips, AI-enabled products and ICT equipment across global major markets – including the Chinese Mainland, ASEAN production bases and mature markets, such as the US – continues to underpin regional trade flows, supporting Hong Kong's external trade performance. [For further information about the export prospects of the electronics sector, please refer to: AI Surge Bolsters Electronics Industry from Geopolitical Headwinds | HKTDC Research ] At the same time, elevated oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, together with rising semiconductor costs, have contributed to higher trade values of related products, thereby supporting export growth in value terms. While this largely reflects price effects rather than volume expansion, it is likely to continue underpinning headline trade figures in the near term. In addition, the improved trade environment following the China-US leaders' meeting in May is expected to support business sentiment by reducing uncertainties. Against this backdrop, Hong Kong's export performance is likely to maintain solid growth momentum for the rest of the year, underpinned by its role as a critical node in regional and global supply chains. Nonetheless, trade prospects remain subject to geopolitical developments, particularly in the Middle East, as well as the trajectory of energy prices, both of which could affect trade flows and end-market demand. HKTDC Media Room: Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.

