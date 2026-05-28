Dugongs Continue To Flourish In The Qatari Waters

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's most important habitats for dugongs, hosting the second-largest population of the marine mammals globally.

The country's coastal waters provide an ideal environment for dugongs to feed and reproduce, supported by extensive seagrass beds that are essential to their survival.

On the occasion of World Dugong Day, celebrated annually on May 28, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the species through ongoing monitoring and conservation programmes.

Dugongs, often referred to as“sea cows,” play a vital role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems by grazing on seagrass and supporting healthy coastal habitats. The relevant environmental specialists are using advanced monitoring techniques to track dugongs, including identifying unique markings on their tail fins. These natural patterns help researchers distinguish between individual animals and monitor mothers and calves over time, providing valuable data on breeding, movement, and population health.

Accordingly, Qatar's marine ecosystem has become a regional centre for dugong conservation due to its biodiversity and protected coastal zones. Conservation teams regularly conduct field surveys and awareness campaigns to preserve the species and reduce environmental threats.

The ministry stressed that protecting dugongs is part of Qatar's broader environmental sustainability strategy, which focuses on safeguarding marine biodiversity and enhancing climate resilience. Further, the ministry highlighted the importance of community awareness and scientific cooperation in ensuring the long-term survival of dugongs in the Arabian Gulf.

Dugongs are classified as globally vulnerable to extinction, making conservation efforts in Qatar increasingly significant to regional and international marine protection initiatives.

Current research indicates that Qatar supports one of the largest dugong populations in the world outside Australia. However, exact numbers vary due to seasonal movement and aggregation behaviour. Some estimates suggest that the largest seasonal aggregations of dugongs amounted to more than 1,000 individuals.

Dugongs MECC qatari water Environment marine ecosystems marine environment