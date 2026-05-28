HIA Gears Up For Pilgrim Influx As Haj Season Winds Down

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA) has activated a range of operational measures to ensure a smooth arrivals experience as residents and visitors return to Qatar following the Eid al-Adha holidays and the Haj season.

In a statement, the airport set out several tips to help passengers move through quickly, chief among them the use of E-gates in the arrivals immigration hall, alongside an array of transport options linking the airport to destinations across Doha.

The airport urged arriving passengers to keep their travel documents and Hayya cards within easy reach and to follow signage towards the appropriate immigration channels. Families with young children, elderly travellers and people of determination can use dedicated assistance counters and priority lanes.

The post-Haj and Eid window traditionally brings a spike in arrivals as pilgrims head home and families reunite. HIA said it had co-ordinated with immigration authorities, ground-handling teams and transport operators to guarantee sufficient staffing and resources throughout the busy period, reinforcing Qatar's standing as an efficient and welcoming gateway.

Qatar's official Haj mission, run by the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, deployed specialised field units to Makkah's Al Naseem district ahead of the first arrivals on 4 Dhu al-Hijjah, working round the clock alongside Saudi authorities to streamline procedures. The mission's medical unit reached Makkah early to deliver integrated healthcare from arrival through to the pilgrims' safe return home.

This year's quota was set at 4,400 pilgrims, with eligibility hinging on medical fitness. The first groups began landing in the kingdom on Thursday, flying out of HIA aboard Qatar Airways and Saudia flights drawn from 18 approved campaigns, with arrivals through Jeddah completing by 7 Dhu al-Hijjah. The Haj Affairs Department credited early co-ordination, streamlined airport procedures and pre-arranged baggage handling for the smooth send-off, with mission teams stationed at Saudi airports around the clock to manage transport to Makkah accommodation and deliver luggage directly to hotels.

Their return now closes a season that, regionally, drew more than 1.7mn pilgrims from abroad.

Consistently ranked among the world's premier aviation hubs, HIA has invested heavily in automated systems to absorb seasonal passenger surges. Its E-gates, open to Qatari citizens, residents and eligible visitors, rely on biometric facial-recognition technology to clear travellers in seconds, sharply cutting queues at peak times.

QNA 1241 GMT 2026/05/28

HIA haj 2026 pilgrims influx