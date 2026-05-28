MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's (MoECC) Natural Reserves Department carried out an extensive beach clean-up campaign across the Sealine Beach, Khor Al Adaid Reserve, and Al Thakhira Reserve during the first and second days of Eid al-Adha.

The initiative forms part of MoECC's ongoing efforts to protect Qatar's coastal environment and promote public awareness of the importance of preserving natural sites and marine resources.

The campaign removed significant quantities of various types of waste from beaches and surrounding areas, helping to reduce pollution and maintain the aesthetic and environmental integrity of the country's coastal and natural destinations.

The ministry teams also conducted an awareness campaign highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness and adhering to environmentally responsible behaviour when visiting beaches and protected natural reserves.

QATAR Beach cleanup campaign