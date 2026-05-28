Katara Blends Culture, Science, Family Fun During Eid Festivities

Cultural performances, astronomy shows, and family-friendly entertainment continued to attract visitors to Katara Cultural Village during the second day of Eid al-Adha celebrations, as the venue offered a wide-ranging programme blending heritage, recreation and education.

The festivities, held across Katara's facilities and beachfront areas, created a vibrant atmosphere that combined festive joy with cultural identity, offering visitors an integrated experience spanning traditional performances, recreational activities and scientific exploration at the Al Thuraya Planetarium.

Katara's Eid programme stood out for its diversity, catering to visitors of all ages and interests through a mix of heritage activities, entertainment events and interactive experiences within a single destination.

From astronomy-themed shows at the Al Thuraya Planetarium to lively beach activities and folkloric performances that reflect Qatari heritage, Katara created an Eid atmosphere rich in culture, entertainment, and family warmth. The celebrations were carefully designed to create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

A major highlight of the programme was the Al Thuraya Planetarium, which welcomed astronomy enthusiasts and families with immersive shows exploring space, planets and the mysteries of the universe. On Thursday, visitors enjoyed screenings of 'The Great Solar System Adventure', followed by 'Space Guardians Zola' and the 3D film 'Polaris'.

The planetarium programme continues on Friday with 'The Stars' at 5pm, followed by 'The Great Solar System Adventure' at 6pm and the 3D film 'Astronaut' at 7pm. The activities will conclude on Saturday with 'The Great Solar System Adventure' at 5pm, followed by 'Little Perfect Planet' at 6pm.

Along the Katara Corniche, festive activities continued in a lively family-friendly environment, with Qatari folk troupes performing traditional dances and chants that reflected the authenticity of local heritage and enriched the celebrations with cultural rhythm and nostalgia.

The“Katara Eidiyah” initiative also contributed to the festive spirit by bringing joy to children and families. Evening festivities were further highlighted by daily military parades held at 5:45pm and 6:45pm along the Corniche, while fireworks displays illuminated the night sky at 8:30pm, transforming the waterfront into a colourful visual spectacle enjoyed by crowds gathered along the beach.

Meanwhile, Building 12 hosted a marketplace for productive families showcasing a variety of local goods, including handmade crafts, clothing, perfumes, traditional sweets and heritage-inspired gifts.

The exhibition highlighted local creativity and craftsmanship while supporting home-based businesses and offering visitors a shopping experience that blended tradition with modernity. Katara's beaches, walkways and public spaces remained filled with visitors from diverse backgrounds throughout the Eid celebrations, reinforcing its status as a leading cultural destination where Eid is celebrated as a shared cultural and community experience.

Katara Eid alAdha festivities family fun