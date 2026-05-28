'You Are Not Alone' In Ebola Fight, Says WHO Chief Heading To DR Congo

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Geneva - The WHO's chief pledged to do "everything in my power" to help conquer a deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as he headed to the African nation on Thursday.

In lengthy message to the Congolese people, the World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that "together, we will overcome this outbreak".

According to its latest figures up to May 24, the WHO has recorded 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the DR Congo since the outbreak was declared on May 15, out of more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases.

"I want to be with you in these moments. And I want you to know that you are not alone," Tedros said in the message posted on X, having earlier said that he was on his way to the DRC.

"Ebola is now back. This time, the outbreak is hitting Ituri province the hardest," he said, with more than 90 percent of cases in the northeastern province, with smaller numbers reported in North Kivu and South Kivu.

"I know how frightening that is, and I know that the people of Ituri are bearing a burden that is not easy to carry."

He said the affected areas were already dealing with malaria, hunger, insecurity and now Ebola. "It is not fair, and I will not pretend otherwise."

According to Tedros, the Ebola response would be built on the resilience of the affected areas.

"We do not come to Ituri with only medicine and expertise. We come to join a community that already knows how to fight for its survival," he said.

Tedros fears insecurity in the eastern DRC, which has been plagued for three decades by conflict, is making it harder to contain the outbreak.

No vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is behind the current outbreak.

The WHO has warned that the true spread of the outbreak, which is believed to have circulated under the radar for some time, is likely much wider than the suspected and confirmed cases known so far.