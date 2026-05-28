Cytora And Treefera Partner To Bring Real-Time, First-Mile Commodity Intelligence To Commercial Insurance Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New collaboration integrates Treefera's plot-level data on risk related to nature based assets - such as land performance, weather & climate events into Cytora's risk processing platform to enhance risk pricing and underwriting precision.

London, UK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytora, the digital risk processing platform, has announced a new strategic partnership with Treefera, an AI-powered first-mile intelligence platform, to incorporate granular agricultural and nature-based asset data into the Cytora platform.

The collaboration will allow commercial insurers to seamlessly access Treefera's unique portfolio of intelligence within Cytora's ingestion and digitization workflows. Through this integration, underwriters will immediately be able to enrich their risk submissions with near real-time signals from Treefera, including specific datasets on soil moisture, water stress, crop health, and land-use change.

By bringing these precise, plot-level insights directly into the Cytora platform, insurers no longer must rely on static assumptions or regional proxies. Instead, they can accurately quantify how weather and climate volatility impact land performance and agricultural production, enabling precise risk pricing and capital allocation across commodities, locations, and time horizons.

The collaboration with Treefera is the latest integration partnership Cytora has agreed upon as the insurtech seeks to build one of the world's most comprehensive data ecosystems for insurers. It also follows a period of significant growth for Cytora, including a major collaboration with Chubb, and the continuous enhancement of its platform, which leverages agentic AI to bring a new level of performance, efficiency, and explainability to risk assessment and underwriting processes.

Juan de Castro, COO at Cytora, said: "Environmental and climate volatility are increasingly critical factors in commercial underwriting. Through our partnership with Treefera, we are making it easier for insurers to embed highly granular, first-mile intelligence directly into their workflows. This empowers underwriters to make smarter, faster pricing and risk selection decisions with unparalleled visibility into plot-level risks."

Caroline Grey, CRO and Co-Founder at Treefera, said:“Soft and agricultural commodities underpin half of the global economy, yet there is often a lack of visibility into supply conditions and risks at the point of origin. By integrating our proprietary AI and financial-grade risk analysis into Cytora's advanced platform, we are helping insurers replace regional proxies with plot-level insight in near real-time so they can accurately price risk and build resilience in an increasingly volatile world.”

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About Cytora Cytora is the pioneer of Generative AI applied to commercial insurance workflows that digitize risk workflows at unparalleled levels of performance, configurability and scalability across the enterprise. With Cytora, brokers, insurers and reinsurers uplift their premiums, improve control over risk selection and transform service

About Treefera Treefera is an AI-native first-mile intelligence platform focused on global ag & soft commodities proprietary science and advanced AI modelling, Treefera synthesizes satellite imagery, environmental signals and field-level data into Market, Risk and Environmental Intelligence at plot resolution and in near real time. The platform converts first-mile conditions into financial-grade insight – replacing lagged, aggregated datasets with defensible intelligence from source.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Cytora 6784385093...