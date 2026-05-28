Counterfeit Football Merchandise Activity Increases Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 26

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Counterfeit merchandise tied to FIFA World Cup 26 is appearing on global marketplaces ahead of the tournament, with brand protection observers reporting increases in fake jersey listings, branded accessory infringement, and trade dress copying across major global marketplaces and social commerce platforms.

The pattern follows a well-documented tournament-cycle behaviour. Listings typically start appearing 8 to 12 weeks before kickoff, with volume peaking in the fortnight either side of the opening match. According to industry analysis published by the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) and the International Trademark Association (INTA), licensed merchandise programmes lose an estimated 15 to 25 percent of revenue to counterfeit competition during major tournaments.

The 2026 tournament is the first World Cup hosted across three countries (United States, Canada, Mexico) with 48 competing teams instead of 32. The expanded format means more national merchandise lines, more cross-border shipping routes, and more confusion for consumers trying to identify authentic product.

Brand protection company Axencis has identified three patterns specific to this tournament:

- A sharp rise in fake jerseys for newer competing nations whose merchandise programmes are less established

- Trade dress infringement on accessories (scarves, water bottles, lanyards) where logo-only enforcement misses subtle infringement

- New seller cohorts using social commerce platforms where takedown processes are less mature than on established global marketplaces

"You see the same pattern every tournament. Different colours, same playbook," said Chris Stavrou, Senior Investigator at Axencis. "What's changed for 2026 is the geography. With three host countries and most counterfeits originating from overseas marketplaces, brand owners have a window to use Schedule A litigation to take down dozens of foreign sellers at once."

**Schedule A Litigation as Enforcement Mechanism**

Schedule A cases are federal trademark and copyright lawsuits filed against multiple defendants simultaneously, typically in the US Northern District of Illinois. The procedure allows brand owners to obtain temporary restraining orders, freeze marketplace and payment-processor accounts, and seize counterfeit merchandise across dozens of sellers in a single action.

Research published by Michigan State University's A-CAPP Center found that approximately 4,200 Schedule A cases were filed in the Northern District of Illinois between January 2013 and February 2025, with 83 percent of those cases filed since 2020. The acceleration reflects both the scale of the counterfeit problem and the relative effectiveness of the procedure for cross-border enforcement.

In June 2025, a Northern District of Illinois judge stayed more than fifty Schedule A cases pending re-evaluation of procedural fairness, signalling closer judicial scrutiny of how the procedure is applied.

**Market Context**

The global counterfeit goods market is estimated at $2 trillion annually. Public 2024 industry reports disclosed approximately 15 million counterfeit goods seized during the year. Industry analysis from Straits Research values the brand protection software market at $2.67 billion in 2024, projected to grow to $6.26 billion by 2033.

**About Axencis**

Axencis is a brand protection and intellectual property enforcement company specialising in human-verified takedowns, Schedule A case enforcement, and financial recovery from counterfeit operations. The company works with brand owners across automotive, fashion, consumer electronics, and licensed merchandise sectors.