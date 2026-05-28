Nathan Koh Interior Design Highlights Flexible Office Design In Kuala Lumpur

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nathan Koh Interior Design is highlighting the growing importance of adaptable workplaces as Kuala Lumpur companies reassess how office space should support changing work patterns.

The firm says demand for modern interior design is being shaped by businesses that need offices to support both in-person collaboration and quieter individual work.

This comes as commercial interior design is being viewed less as a visual upgrade and more as a planning tool for productivity, brand presence, and staff comfort.

For companies reviewing their office interior design, the question is no longer only how a workplace should look, but how well it serves daily operations.

Hybrid Work Continues to Shape Workplace Planning

Hybrid work remains a major factor in these decisions. HR Asia reported in April 2025 that more than 70% of companies in Malaysia had increased the adoption of flexible work routines after the pandemic, citing a Malaysian Employers Federation study. The same report said 60% of these companies had recorded an increase in remote work opportunities.

At the same time, office space has not lost its value. The Star reported in October 2025 that Knight Frank Malaysia observed a continuing flight-to-quality trend in Kuala Lumpur, with occupiers seeking newer, sustainable buildings in integrated developments. The report also quoted Knight Frank as saying prime offices within integrated developments in Kuala Lumpur were seeing good demand, with limited choices for large space requirements.

Nathan Koh Interior Design says these trends point to a more selective office market. Businesses may still want physical offices, but they are becoming more careful about how those spaces are planned, fitted out, and used.

Flexible Office Design Responds to New Work Patterns

A flexible office can include shared desks, meeting rooms, quiet rooms, video-call areas, breakout spaces, storage solutions, and client-facing zones. The right mix depends on the size of the company, how often staff are on-site, and how clients or partners use the space.

In Kuala Lumpur, where commercial space can be costly and compact, efficient planning can help companies make every square metre work harder. This is especially relevant for growing teams that need offices to remain useful as headcount, work schedules, and business needs change.

Nathan Koh Interior Design notes that thoughtful workplace planning should begin with how people move through the office. This includes where they enter, where they meet, where they focus, where they store materials, and where informal discussions happen.

NKID Supports Commercial Interior Planning in Kuala Lumpur

The firm's commercial design service includes consultation, space planning and layout design, concept design, 3D visualisation, and project delivery. According to its website, NKID designs office spaces in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru with a focus on balancing open-plan areas with private zones, as well as creating workspaces that reflect brand identity.

This approach supports businesses that want their offices to do more than house desks. A workplace can shape how employees collaborate, how visitors experience the brand, and how teams feel during long working hours.

Global property consultancy CBRE noted in its 2025 Asia Pacific mid-year review that office leasing activity across the region was expected to be on par with 2024. CBRE also said activity could improve in the second half of 2025 as business confidence stabilised and return-to-office mandates tightened.

Long-Term Office Decisions Need Flexible Planning

For Kuala Lumpur businesses, this wider regional context adds pressure to make office decisions carefully. Companies that renew leases, move into new premises, or renovate existing spaces may need layouts that can adapt instead of becoming outdated within a few years.

Nathan Koh Interior Design says 3D visualisation can also help business owners make better decisions before renovation begins. Seeing proposed layouts and finishes in advance can reduce uncertainty, improve communication, and help align design choices with practical needs.

The firm was founded in 2019 by a team with more than 45 years of combined experience, according to its website. NKID provides home, office, and commercial interior design in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, guided by the aim of creating spaces that inspire, function, and endure.

About Nathan Koh Interior Design

Nathan Koh Interior Design is an interior design firm serving Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and other areas in Malaysia. The company provides residential, office, and commercial interior design services, including consultation, space planning, concept design, 3D visualisation, and project delivery.

Founded in 2019, the firm is led by a team with more than 45 years of combined experience. Its design approach focuses on creating practical, refined, and functional interiors for modern homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

Looking Ahead

As hybrid work, return-to-office expectations, and higher standards for workplace quality continue to shape business decisions, Nathan Koh Interior Design says office design should be treated as a long-term investment.

For companies in Kuala Lumpur, the next stage of workplace planning may depend on offices that are more flexible, more purposeful, and better matched to the way teams now work.

Nathan Koh Interior Design

No. 23-3, Jalan Equine 10, Taman Equine, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor, Malaysia

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