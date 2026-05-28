Dox Electronics Assists DIB To Achieve 90+ DIBCAC Scores

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dox Electronics, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), today announced that two manufacturing organizations achieved Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) scores of 91 or higher during recent Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) High assessments-following rapid engagement with Dox in advance of audit activity.

These outcomes highlight a growing trend across the DIB: organizations that engage Dox Electronics to accelerate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness-particularly when contacted by DIBCAC for assessment-are able to significantly improve their audit performance and reduce risk of adverse findings.

Across the broader DIB, industry-aligned data indicates that typical SPRS scores average near -12, reflecting widespread gaps in NIST SP 800 171 implementation. In contrast, achieving a score above 90 places an organization in a category approaching audit-ready maturity under real DIBCAC validation conditions.

From Notification to Validation: Closing the Readiness Gap

Dox Electronics frequently engages organizations that believe they are prepared for assessment but have not validated control implementation under DIBCAC standards. While policies and partial implementations may exist, DIBCAC assessments focus on objective evidence, technical validation, and live demonstration of controls, often resulting in significant score reductions when gaps are identified.

“When organizations receive notice of a DIBCAC assessment, the timeline to remediate gaps is extremely compressed,” said Dale Musson, COO at Dox Electronics.“Our focus is helping clients rapidly transition from perceived readiness to validated, defensible execution.”

Common deficiencies identified prior to engagement include:

.Incomplete enforcement of multi-factor authentication

.Inconsistent or undocumented vulnerability management practices

.Untested incident response procedures

.Gaps in logging, monitoring, and alerting coverage

.Lack of audit-ready evidence tied directly to control requirements

These challenges are not isolated, but representative of systemic issues across the DIB, where even minor deficiencies can result in significant SPRS score deductions.

A Validation-First Approach to Accelerated CMMC Readiness

Dox Electronics attributes these high-scoring outcomes to a validation-first methodology that aligns directly to NIST SP 800 171 and DIBCAC assessment criteria. The approach includes:

.Control-by-control validation to confirm full implementation and enforcement

.Production environment hardening across all in-scope systems

.Audit artifact development aligned to DoD assessment expectations

.System Security Plan (SSP) alignment with actual operational practices

.Simulated DIBCAC assessments, including live control demonstrations and personnel readiness

This methodology ensures that controls are not only documented, but operational, testable, and defensible at the time of assessment.

Demonstrated Performance Under Real DIBCAC Conditions

In both recent engagements, DIBCAC teams conducted High assessments requiring live validation of security controls. Dox-supported clients were able to confidently demonstrate their environments, resulting in SPRS scores exceeding 91, with minimal findings and no systemic control failures.

These results contrast sharply with broader industry performance, where many organizations fall into low or negative scoring ranges when subjected to formal validation.

Preparing for the Shift to CMMC Level 2

These outcomes come as the Department of Defense transitions toward CMMC Level 2 enforcement, which introduces a pass/fail model requiring near-complete implementation of all required controls.

For organizations currently operating with low or negative SPRS scores, this shift represents a significant risk to contract eligibility. Dox Electronics emphasizes that rapid, validation-focused remediation-especially when initiated at the point of DIBCAC engagement-can materially improve readiness outcomes.

About Dox Electronics

Dox Electronics specializes in cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services for organizations operating within regulated environments. By focusing on validated execution over theoretical compliance, Dox helps clients achieve measurable readiness for DIBCAC assessments and future CMMC certification requirements.

Organizations seeking to understand their readiness for DIBCAC or CMMC assessments can learn more by visiting or contacting the company to schedule a readiness evaluation.