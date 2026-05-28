CM Sharma Visits Rajasthan Sampark Helpline, Hears Public Grievances

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inspected the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181 at the Government Secretariat on Thursday.

During the visit, he personally spoke with citizens by phone, listened to their grievances, and issued prompt instructions to officials for prompt and effective redressal.

In one such conversation, the Chief Minister warmly addressed a complainant named Prince from Khairabad (Kota), saying,“This is Bhajanlal Sharma speaking. Please tell me your problem.”

Taken aback, the caller explained his issue related to the electricity supply.

The Chief Minister assured him of swift action and directed officials to resolve the matter without delay.

Likewise, Puniram from Ramgarh Pachwara (Dausa) raised a grievance regarding a land-lease issue.

Recalling his visit to the village, the Chief Minister said,“I have visited your village. Instructions have already been issued regarding your case.”

Hearing this, the complainant expressed relief and satisfaction.

Hemraj from Arai (Ajmer) reported a water supply issue in his area.

The Chief Minister sought detailed information and immediately directed the concerned department to take corrective steps.

Sharma said that the Sampark Helpline is an effective mechanism for resolving public complaints.

To further strengthen the system, the state government has instructed senior officials from various departments to regularly visit the helpline centre.

This initiative, he said, is ensuring faster resolutions and providing significant relief to citizens.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the helpline's operational procedures, complaint registration workflow, and monitoring mechanisms.

He instructed officials to periodically gather staff feedback, encourage high performers, and ensure robust monitoring of grievance-redressal processes.

He emphasised a time-bound and satisfactory resolution for every complainant.