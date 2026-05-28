Bihar Minister Attacks Opposition, Defends ECI And NEET

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 28 (IANS) Bihar Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary launched a sharp attack on Opposition parties over several political and contemporary issues, including the Election Commission controversy, the NEET paper leak case, illegal settlements in border areas, and allegations of human trafficking, on Thursday.

Commenting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the election process and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Ashok Choudhary, who visited the JD(U) office in Patna, accused Opposition parties of creating unnecessary confusion among the public.

He stated that attempts were being made to falsely portray the Election Commission as working under the influence of a particular political party, calling such allegations completely baseless.

Taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc for projecting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as the face of the upcoming elections, Choudhary remarked that such a move would ultimately help the NDA secure an even larger victory margin.

The minister also strongly backed Amit Shah regarding statements linked to the demolition of illegal settlements in border regions.

According to Choudhary, porous border areas often witness illegal infiltration and unauthorised settlements, making strict action necessary from a national security standpoint.

Countering remarks made by Tejashwi Yadav on alleged human trafficking issues, Ashok Choudhary said the Opposition should provide concrete information rather than make generalised accusations.

He stated that if Tejashwi Yadav possesses credible information, he should formally communicate it to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, or the Director General of Police so that action can be taken.

Speaking on the nationwide controversy surrounding the NEET examination paper leak, Choudhary termed the incident deeply unfortunate and said such acts amount to playing with children's futures.

He emphasised the need for greater transparency and stricter systems in competitive examinations to protect deserving students.

While responding to discussions surrounding the Madras High Court ruling related to cow slaughter during Bakrid, the minister advocated mutual respect among communities.

Referring to his visits to the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, he said that, despite not being a Buddhist, he respectfully follows Buddhist customs and rituals whenever he visits the temple.

He stressed that all communities should respect one another's religious sentiments.

Ashok Choudhary also congratulated Bihar's emerging cricket talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, for achieving success at a very young age.

Calling it a proud moment for Bihar, the minister expressed hope that the young cricketer would continue breaking records and bring national and international recognition to the state.