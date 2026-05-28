Minister Stresses Collective Action To Combat Drug Abuse In Northeast

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Thursday called for a collective and mission-mode approach to tackle the growing menace of substance abuse among the youth, stressing that safeguarding young people is essential for building a developed India by 2047.

Addressing the“Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat – Purvottar” programme organised by MY Bharat under the Department of Youth Affairs at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, the Union Minister said India's youth population was the nation's greatest strength.

She emphasised that guiding young people towards the right path and empowering them with positive opportunities would play a crucial role in realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

“We must collectively take forward the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan in mission mode. Our youth are the greatest strength of the nation, and it is our shared responsibility to guide them in the right direction. If we provide them with positive guidance and opportunities, we will certainly achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she said.

Highlighting the seriousness of substance abuse and addiction, the Union Minister said the issue should not be viewed merely as an individual challenge but as a larger social concern requiring coordinated community action and sustained institutional intervention.

Referring to the role of MY Bharat, she said the platform was envisioned to connect youth with nation-building initiatives and encourage their active participation in addressing social challenges at the grassroots level.

She urged youth officers and partner organisations to ensure that MY Bharat initiatives reach every district and every section of society.

Raksha Khadse also underlined the importance of sports as a transformative social force capable of positively engaging young people and reducing vulnerability to addiction, stress and social isolation.

“Sports can become one of the most effective instruments for channelling youth energy in a constructive direction. States across the Northeast, along with Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Goa, already possess a strong sports culture. We must connect more youth with sports, local cultural activities and positive community engagement,” she said.

The visiting Minister further said that increasing youth participation in cultural and spiritual programmes presented an opportunity to guide them towards constructive social engagement and collective responsibility.

Raksha Khadse noted that similar consultations held earlier in Varanasi had led to important recommendations under the“Kashi Declaration”, several aspects of which were being actively pursued by the Ministry.

Reiterating the government's commitment to supporting collaborative anti-drug initiatives, she assured participating organisations that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports would continue to work closely with institutions, NGOs and community stakeholders to strengthen awareness, outreach and grassroots implementation efforts across the country.

The programme concluded with a collective resolve to strengthen youth-led efforts towards building a drug-free, healthier and socially empowered India in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The event brought together representatives from 24 spiritual and social organisations, youth officers, civil society stakeholders and institutional leaders to deliberate on strategies for strengthening anti-drug awareness and youth engagement initiatives across the Northeast region.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nalini Prava Tripathy, Director, IIM Shillong, said sports and management education together played an important role in shaping responsible citizens and future leaders.

She observed that sports help reduce stress and anxiety while promoting discipline, teamwork and collaboration among youth.

Tripathy added that IIM Shillong continuously encouraged student participation in sports, yoga, meditation, cultural activities and co-curricular engagements to ensure positive social and emotional development among young people.

Calling upon participants to emerge as ambassadors against substance abuse, the IIM Shillong Director expressed confidence that the deliberations and interactions during the programme would contribute meaningfully towards strengthening the national anti-drug movement.

During the programme, presentations were also made on the MY Bharat portal, institutional initiatives and best practices being undertaken by organisations working in the field of drug de-addiction and youth outreach.

The event was attended by Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs; Dr Priyanka Shukla, CEO, MY Bharat; among other dignitaries.