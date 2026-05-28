India Bags Hosting Rights For 2027 Asian Relay, 2028 Indoor C'ships

Two major continental competitions, the Asian Relay Championships and Asian Indoor Championships, will be held on Indian soil for the first time. Chandigarh will be the venue for the 2027 Asian Relay Championships. The 2028 Asian Indoor Championships will be held in Bhubaneswar, as per the AFI website.

A Council Meeting of the Asian Athletics Association was held on Wednesday in Hong Kong, and India was allotted prestigious continental competitions, says Bahadur Singh Sagoo, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

"It will be a big boost to athletics in particular and sports in general. International events will enable the athletics fraternity to witness top athletes in action," says the AFI president.

2028 Asian Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi says hosting the Asian Indoor Championships in 2028 will further give a fillip to the sports culture in the state and the country.

"The Asian Indoor Championships will be good preparation for the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships," says Odisha's Chief Minister.

The 2028 Asian Indoor Championships will be held in Bhubaneswar's Indoor Stadium.

"The Asian Indoor Championships will be held in January," says the AFI president.

2027 Asian Relay Championships in Chandigarh

Chandigarh will be the venue for the 2027 Asian Relay Championships.

The competition will be held in May 2027, says Sagoo.

"The Chandigarh Administration has come forward to support the continental competition," says the AFI president.

"The Asian Relay Championships will be held at Sector 7 Sports Complex."

Mandeep Singh Brar, Chandigarh's home secretary, says organising Asian Relay Championships will be a big boost to sports culture in the region.

"Chandigarh will host the prestigious continental competition for the first time. We are all excited to welcome top athletes from other Asian countries," says Brar.

Relay Championship Events

The Asian Relay Championships will be held in six events: Men's 4x100m and 4x400m relay. Women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay. The mixed relay will be organised in 4x100m and 4x400m.

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