Exagrid Wins 5 Industry Awards At Network Computing Awards 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage with the most Comprehensive Security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced that company was honored with five industry awards, including Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year, Bench Tested Product of the Year, Company of the Year, Data Protection Product of the Year, and the Storage Product of the Year during the Network Computing Awards ceremony, held in London on May 21, 2026.

The Network Computing Awards are determined by public vote. The 2026 awards mark the eighth consecutive year of wins for ExaGrid at the Network Computing Awards, and the seventh consecutive year that ExaGrid has won the Company of Year award. ExaGrid was awarded the“Bench Tested Product of the Year” by judges after an independent product review of the ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage SSD and HDD appliances with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning seven industry awards so far in 2026, including:

StorageNewsletter Awards – Secondary Storage award Data Breakthrough Awards – Data Backup Solution of the Year Network Computing Awards – Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year Network Computing Awards – Bench Tested Product of the Year Network Computing Awards – Company of the Year Network Computing Awards – Data Protection Product of the Year Network Computing Awards – Storage Product of the Year

“Congratulations to all of the winners of the Network Computing Awards 2026, and many thanks to everyone who voted for us, we are grateful to our partners and customers for their support,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“We are honored that our Tiered Backup Storage has been recognized with the Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year award again this year, as we have built upon our AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery to include Auto Detect & Guard, in addition to a tiered air gap, delayed deletes, and immutable data objects. We are especially honored to win Company of the Year for the seventh time, and also the Bench-Tested Product of the Year based on the review of our newest appliances models. We continue to innovate to offer organizations the best backup storage in the industry, and we are grateful for this recognition.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink