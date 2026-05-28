SLB And Vår Energi Expand Digital Collaboration To Scale Well And Integrated Field Development Planning

SLB And Vår Energi Expand Digital Collaboration To Scale Well And Integrated Field Development Planning
As part of the expanded collaboration, Vår Energi is deploying the DelfiTM digital platform to connect exploration, subsurface evaluation, well planning, subsea design, field development planning, and production in a cloud-native environment. By enabling teams to work concurrently using shared data and standardized workflows, the approach reduces handoffs and rework and supports more consistent, timely decision-making from early evaluation through development planning.
“As offshore developments become more complex, performance increasingly depends on how quickly teams can align, evaluate options and make decisions using trusted data,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB's digital business.“By bringing disciplines together in an integrated digital environment, operators can shorten planning cycles and improve the speed and quality of decisions needed to progress opportunities, including marginal subsea tiebacks.”
The expanded collaboration reflects a broader shift toward cloud-based planning approaches that help operators reduce time between key development milestones, improve coordination across disciplines and maximize value from existing resources in mature basins.
Key Points:
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SLB and Vår Energi are scaling digital field development planning on the DelfiTM digital platform across the Norwegian Continental Shelf to improve progression from discovery to development.
Validation reduced planning cycle times from months to weeks, demonstrating measurable impact at scale.
Under the agreement, Vår Energi is deploying the DelfiTM digital platform to connect exploration, subsurface evaluation, well planning, subsea design, field development planning, and production in a cloud-native environment.
Standardized, integrated workflows enable concurrent cross-discipline work, reducing handoffs and rework while improving timely, trusted-data decisions for mature offshore assets, including marginal subsea tiebacks.
About SLB
SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.
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