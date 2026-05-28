Damco Solutions Recognized As A Representative Vendor In The 2026 Gartner® Market Guide For Mainframe And Legacy System...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Damco Solutions, a global AI-native technology company that also specializes in IBM i (AS/400) modernization has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Mainframe and Legacy System Professional and Managed Services. The research helps organizations identify value-added partners for handling their enterprise systems estate.

Damco has modernized over 200 million lines of legacy code across 31 enterprise modernization programs spanning manufacturing, financial services, insurance, logistics, and retail.

“We believe this recognition reflects the path we have been on since 1996,” said Mohit Gupta, Founder & CEO, Damco Solutions. He further added“IBM i is not a capability we acquired over time - it is the foundation on which Damco was built. Since 1996, we have helped enterprises modernize mission-critical IBM i / AS400 environments with unmatched depth and precision. Powered by RAPIDIT, our production-proven AI framework, a coexistence-first modernization approach, and mathematically verifiable validation, we transform legacy systems safely, incrementally, and without disrupting business operations.”

Damco serves clients globally from delivery centers in the United States, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, and India, with North America and Europe as primary delivery markets.

To learn more about Damco's IBM iSeries/AS400 managed services, Visit Damco Solutions -A/S400 / IBM i Modernization Services

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Gartner, Market Guide for Mainframe and Legacy System Professional and Managed Services, Alessandro Galimberti, Tobi Bet, Dennis Smith, William Maurer, Biswajit Maity, 5 May 2026

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ABOUT DAMCO SOLUTIONS

Damco Solutions is an outcome-based, AI-native transformation partner that helps CXOs at mid and large enterprises go beyond building software to achieving measurable business outcomes. Backed by ISO 9001:2008 and CMMi-certified engineering processes, Damco is recognized for its consistent annual growth, strong delivery governance, and long-standing client partnerships with about 98.8% client satisfaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Damco serves clients across 32+ countries through multiple Global Delivery Centers in the USA, UK, UAE, Luxembourg, and India. Visit for more.

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