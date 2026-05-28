CEA's Parke Wright IV Leader In International Entrepreneurships And Horticultural Conservation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--CEA Group's Senior Advisor for International, Parke Wright IV, is at the forefront of global conservation as Chairman of Orchid Conservation Chelsea. We are thrilled to celebrate Parke Wright's achievements at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The world renowned 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show was held on May 19th-23rd, an impressive display of floral beauty and environmental awareness.

On May 18th, during the visit of King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other British royal family members, General Manager Chu Jianjun, representative of the Chinese Orchid Research Team, was cordially received by Their Majesties the King and Queen.

Mr. John Parke Wright IV, Chairman of Orchid Conservation Chelsea, briefed King Charles III and Queen Camilla on China's orchid exhibitions and related events organized by the Committee in China, as well as the remarkable achievements made by the Chinese Orchid Research Team in recent years, including wild orchid conservation and reintroduction, development of edible and medicinal orchid products, and conservation of traditional Chinese national orchid horticultural varieties. King Charles III expressed his sincere appreciation, fully affirmed the fruitful outcomes achieved by the team in orchid conservation initiatives, and extended warm regards to all team members.

Mr. Wright who has a long and historic relationship with the People's Republic of China stated,“We were delighted to return to the Iconic Great Pavilion for RHS Chelsea 2026 and excited to have had the Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Gardens and the Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden (Hong Kong and South China) at RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year to present our exhibit. We were honored to be awarded the Chelsea Gold Medal again this year, plus the prestigious RHS Award of Merit for presenting the Chinese Cymbidium Faberi. Having China at RHS Chelsea Flower Show was a sign of the continuation of our work in China, that I began in the late 1970's with Jardines”. Chinese orchids bring a message of hope to Chelsea Flower Show.

This was a truly global collaboration with 25 world leading organizations. John Parke Wright IV is a Senior Advisor to CEA Group working on global projects focused on China, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA Group is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise, and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA's reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide. CEA International LLP (CEAI) has operated an office in London since 1987.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC. UK-based CEAI is an FCA regulated Company.

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