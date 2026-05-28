Kinaxis Convenes Global Supply Chain Leaders At Kinexions North America To Advance Agentic AI And Decision Orchestration...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, is set to host Kinexions North America kicking off next week from June 1-3 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The company's flagship conference will bring together global supply chain, business and technology leaders for three days of product innovation, customer insights, and peer networking as Kinaxis continues to advance its focus on AI-driven decision making across the supply chain industry.

This year's event will spotlight how organizations are applying agentic AI and orchestration, moving beyond insight to execution, and increasingly from decisions to coordinated action. Speakers from global organizations including Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Unilever, British American Tobacco, Qualcomm, ExxonMobil, The Hershey Company, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and Veolia, will join Kinaxis executives to share how they are navigating disruption and improving operational outcomes.

Kinaxis CEO, Razat Gaurav is set to deliver his first Kinexions keynote alongside Chief Product Officer, Andrew Bell and Chief of Agentic Solutions, Manik Sharma who will outline the company's latest advancements in agentic capabilities and the continued evolution of the MaestroTM platform and ecosystem.

Key themes of the conference include:

Agentic AI in practice: How Maestro Agents support decision-making across planning and execution, enabling teams to act with speed while maintaining control End-to-end orchestration: Connecting decisions across functions, partners, and time horizons to reduce latency and improve alignment From insight to coordinated action: Customer-led sessions demonstrating how global organizations are turning real-time visibility into measurable operational outcomes

Those unable to attend in person can experience the opening keynote in real time as it is livestreamed globally on June 2 via LinkedIn Live.

“Supply chains don't struggle because of a lack of data; they struggle because decisions are disconnected,” said Razat Gaurav, CEO of Kinaxis.“What's changing is that AI is no longer just informing decisions; it's becoming part of how decisions are made and executed. That requires a way to bring people, data, and AI together so decisions can be aligned and acted on in an orchestrated way across operations. As organizations introduce agentic AI, there is an opportunity for us to transform our ways of working and create a shift from reacting to change to operating with intelligence and continuously adapting as conditions evolve. I'm looking forward to diving deeper into this topic at Kinexions.”

The event will also feature keynote perspectives from Peter Hinssen, a bestselling author and expert on leading through constant disruption, and Michelle Mace Curran, former U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot, who will share lessons on decision-making under pressure. Their sessions will complement a broader agenda of customer discussions, expert panels, and product deep dives focused on how supply chain leaders are building more adaptable operations.

Kinexions is supported by partners including Genpact, Accenture, EY, Scott Sheldon, 4flow, Bristlecone, Deloitte, Google Cloud, PlanetTogether, Microsoft, PwC, and Workday and will feature networking experiences and live programming throughout the event, including a performance by globally renowned DJ and music icon Steve Aoki.

Supply chain leaders face persistent disruption, fragmented data, and pressure to act quickly without sacrificing accuracy or accountability. While many have invested in AI, most have yet to operationalize it across the workflows that determine how supply chains respond to change or trust it to drive coordinated, governed action. Kinexions offers a front-row seat to the future where AI, orchestration and execution converge to deliver real outcomes that matter.

Learn more and follow the action:

Register for the livestreamed keynote: HERE

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

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