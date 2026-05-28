MENAFN - Swissinfo) Europe is sweltering under unseasonal May heat, with temperatures exceeding 30° degrees Celsius (86° Fahrenheit) in several countries and records tumbling. Swiss climatologist Sonia Seneviratne warns that the heatwave season is expanding, underscoring growing climate risks. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Heatwave season expanding in Europe, warns Swiss climate scientist This content was published on May 28, 2026 - 11:03 5 minutes Valérie Hauert, Foued Boukari and Miguel Hernandez, RTS

The United Kingdom broke a century-old temperature record twice in 24 hours on Tuesday as a spring heatwave gripped parts of Europe, prompting government warnings about risks to life. A high of 35.1°C was recorded at London's Kew Gardens, the Met Office said, surpassing the 34.8°C set there a day earlier.

France also saw records fall, with temperatures hitting 36°C in the southwest on Monday and remaining above 20°C overnight in many areas. Météo-France attributed the spike to a“heat dome” – heat held in place by a high-pressure weather front – pushing temperatures more than 10°C above seasonal norms.

Switzerland is also unusually warm. MeteoSwiss says this May is the fourth hottest since records began in 1864, at 1.8°C above average. Temperatures exceeded 30°C in canton Ticino and north of the Alps, reaching 34.2°C in Sion (canton Valais) on Wednesday.

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This content was published on May 25, 2026 Switzerland experienced its first short heatwave of the year over the Whitsun weekend.

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