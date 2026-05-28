Heatwave Season Expanding In Europe, Warns Swiss Climate Scientist
The United Kingdom broke a century-old temperature record twice in 24 hours on Tuesday as a spring heatwave gripped parts of Europe, prompting government warnings about risks to life. A high of 35.1°C was recorded at London's Kew Gardens, the Met Office said, surpassing the 34.8°C set there a day earlier.
France also saw records fall, with temperatures hitting 36°C in the southwest on Monday and remaining above 20°C overnight in many areas. Météo-France attributed the spike to a“heat dome” – heat held in place by a high-pressure weather front – pushing temperatures more than 10°C above seasonal norms.
Switzerland is also unusually warm. MeteoSwiss says this May is the fourth hottest since records began in 1864, at 1.8°C above average. Temperatures exceeded 30°C in canton Ticino and north of the Alps, reaching 34.2°C in Sion (canton Valais) on Wednesday.More More Switzerland experiences first short heatwave of year
This content was published on May 25, 2026 Switzerland experienced its first short heatwave of the year over the Whitsun weekend.Read more: Switzerland experiences first short heatwave of
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