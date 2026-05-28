Strong Momentum Ahead: Tiger Logistics MD As Company Reports 34.5% Volume Growth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, a leading international logistics solutions provider, reported a robust operational performance for FY26, with container volumes growing 34.5% year-on-year to 92,614 TEUs from 68,858 TEUs in FY25. Revenue of the company increased by 6.81% YoY to Rs. 572.82 crore from Rs. 536.30 crore in the previous financial year, despite persistent geopolitical uncertainties and a sluggish global trade environment.



Representative visual of global freight and logistics operations



Tiger Logistics' continued growth amidst global supply chain disruptions highlights the resilience of its diversified business model and the company's ability to successfully navigate evolving trade challenges over the last four quarters. During the year, global trade continued to witness volatility arising from geopolitical conflicts, tariff-related uncertainties, and fluctuating freight demand across key global markets.



Despite these headwinds, the company has continued to strengthen its operational footprint and expand its market share across strategic growth verticals through reliable execution, long-standing customer relationships, and market diversification.



The company's key growth drivers remained the automotive, renewable energy – solar and BESS, EVs, electronics, tyres, and pharmaceutical sectors, which will continue to contribute significantly to cargo volumes across major trade corridors. Supported by deeper market penetration and sectoral diversification, Tiger Logistics expects to maintain a healthy 15–20% year-on-year growth in TEU volumes going forward.



Commenting on the company's performance, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD, Tiger Logistics stated, “We are pleased with the robust growth recorded in our TEU volumes during the year, especially amidst continuing geopolitical uncertainties and global trade disruptions. This performance reflects the strength of our sectoral diversification strategy and the agility of our business model in navigating evolving market conditions.”



“The strong momentum across our focus sectors gives us confidence that volume growth will remain robust going forward and that the future ahead for Tiger Logistics remains bright. With enhanced business acquisition and execution capabilities across integrated international logistics solutions, we continue to strengthen our footprint across emerging markets such as Sri Lanka, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, and the Maldives. Going forward, we remain focused on expanding global partnerships, deepening customer relationships, increasing our market share across key trade verticals, and delivering sustainable long-term growth,” he further added.



As India continues to strengthen its role in global manufacturing and trade, Tiger Logistics remains committed to delivering efficient, technology-enabled, and customer-centric logistics solutions that support evolving global supply chain requirements.