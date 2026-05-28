Art Basel Paris Releases 2026 Exhibitor List: Who's In? Who's Out?

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Basel Paris Announces 2026 Exhibitor List as Grand Palais Return Takes Shape

Art Basel Paris has released its 2026 exhibitor list, confirming a return to the Grand Palais from October 23 to 25, 2026, with preview days on October 21 and 22. The October 21 program will include Avant-Première, the fair's invite-only day, and the edition will be the first in Paris led by Karim Crippa.

The roster brings several new entrants into the fair's orbit. Among them are Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi, ChertLüdde, Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler, Lars Friedrich, Gianni Manhattan, Croy Nielsen, and Reena Spaulings Fine Art. Their inclusion signals a continued widening of the fair's geographic and commercial reach, with galleries from Berlin, Vienna, and New York joining the Paris mix.

The list also shows notable absences. Galleries that participated last year but are not returning include Andrew Edlin Gallery, dépendance, Madragoa, Lia Rumma, Jan Mot, Kiang Malingue, and Balice Hertling. Two departures reflect broader instability in the gallery sector: Air de Paris declared bankruptcy earlier this month, while Blum closed last year.

One of the clearest markers of the fair's evolution is the rise of shared presentations. A record 12 galleries will participate through joint booths this year, including Nicoletti and Seventeen; Jeffrey Deitch and Michael Rosenfeld Gallery; Tina Kim and Take Ninagawa; and Petrine and Lars Friedrich. Crippa said in an email that joint booths have become“a real fixture” at the Paris fair. He added that while these arrangements often begin from“practical considerations,” the strongest ones create“a genuine curatorial dialogue around the artists” and result in something“greater than the sum of its parts.”

That emphasis on collaboration suggests a fair increasingly shaped not only by who is present, but by how galleries choose to present themselves. In Paris, the booth is becoming less a standalone sales unit than a site for curatorial argument.

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