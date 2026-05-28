How Warsaw Has Become A New Capital Of Collecting The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Warsaw's Art Market Is Growing Up Alongside Poland's Economy

Poland's ascent to the world's 20th largest economy in 2026, with more than $1tn in annual output, is reshaping Warsaw in ways that extend well beyond finance and real estate. The city's art world, once described by local insiders as almost nonexistent, now has a museum, a fair, a collector base, and an increasingly international gallery circuit to match its ambitions.

The most visible symbol of that change is the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, inaugurated in 2024 and designed by the American architect Thomas Phifer. Set across from the Palace of Culture and Science - the hulking 1950s“gift” from the Soviet Union that still dominates the skyline - the museum sits in a city where postwar history and contemporary capital now occupy the same frame.

That transformation has been gradual. Joanna Witek-Lipka, director of Warsaw Gallery Weekend, said collecting only began to take hold in Poland about 20 years ago.“Before that there was virtually no market,” she said. Warsaw Gallery Weekend, now in its 16th year, brings together about 50 galleries each late September, a sign of how quickly the ecosystem has matured.

Private collecting has also become more visible. Jerzy Starak and Anna are renovating a 17th-century palace near Warsaw with Renzo Piano to house their collection, while Artur and Mitra Dela collect both Polish and international art and are known for their philanthropy. Grażyna Kulczyk, meanwhile, has established Muzeum Susch in Switzerland, where Polish and international artists are shown.

Art Warsaw, held from 21 to 24 May at Villa Róż, offered a sharper view of the market's current scale. The fair brought 56 galleries, 22 of them Polish, into a building that once served as the British Embassy during the Cold War and still bears traces of its espionage past, including reinforced safe rooms and an incinerator. Organizers reported about 11,000 visitors.

The fair's pricing reflected a market that is still relatively accessible. Mirosław Bałka's suspended string of soap, 550x15x10(2024), was listed at €150,000 by Nordenhake of Berlin. Raster showed paintings by Monika Falkus, selling its largest works for up to €25,000, while Foksal reported sales of ceramic sculptures priced around €10,000 each. ADA gallery of Rome sold two figurative paintings by Alicja Pakosz to local buyers for €7,000 apiece, plus 5% sales tax.

That tax remains a live issue. Poland's art sales tax is currently 23%, and dealers are pressing for a reduction. For now, though, the broader picture is unmistakable: with stronger institutions, better-informed collectors, and more international participation, Warsaw is moving from emerging market to serious regional center.

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