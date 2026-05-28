Missionirnewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Appoints Bradley Williams As Vice President Of Government Affairs

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) appointed Bradley Williams as vice president of government affairs, strengthening the company's presence in Washington, D.C., as it advances its strategy to become a U.S. leader at the front-end of the nuclear fuel cycle. UEC said the appointment supports its focus on expanding engagement with the Administration and Congress amid growing recognition of nuclear energy as a key component of U.S. energy and national security policy.

Williams brings 18 years of experience in nuclear technology and energy policy across the Department of Energy, Idaho National Laboratory and the U.S. Senate. Most recently, he served as senior policy advisor and lead for energy policy and strategic analysis at Idaho National Laboratory, where he contributed to domestic nuclear energy policy development, including the Department of Energy's nuclear fuel cycle and waste management strategy. During his Senate tenure, Williams helped advance major nuclear legislation, including the ADVANCE Act, the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Act and the Nuclear Fuel Security Act.

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About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing uranium company. The Company controls the largest uranium resource base and the most licensed production capacity in the United States, totaling approximately 12 million pounds per year across its Wyoming and South Texas platforms. In Canada, the Company controls one of the most extensive land and resource portfolios in the Athabasca Basin, anchored by the Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp, UEC is pursuing domestic refining and conversion capabilities to further strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. UEC maintains a 100% unhedged uranium strategy, providing full exposure to uranium market fundamentals. The Company is managed by professionals with decades of experience across uranium exploration, development, production, and fuel cycle infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at

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