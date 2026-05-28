Investornewsbreaks Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Closes CS Digital Acquisition To Launch Off-Grid, Gas-Powered Data Center Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) closed its acquisition of CS Digital Ventures LLC, launching an energy-led digital infrastructure platform designed to convert low-cost natural gas into compute at the point of generation. The transaction included $30 million in upfront consideration, comprised of $14 million in Series D Preferred Stock and a $16 million unsecured promissory note, along with warrants to acquire 1.5 million shares of Olenox common stock and the potential for an additional $20 million in milestone-based preferred stock consideration. The combined platform pairs Olenox's upstream natural gas position, midstream capabilities and proprietary processing technology with CS Digital's expertise operating institutional-scale, energy-intensive data centers. CS Digital contributes approximately 35 MW of installed operating power capacity, projected 2025 revenue of $20.6 million and projected 2025 EBITDA of $6.2 million, as the company targets development of off-grid, gas-powered data centers with all-in power costs below $0.02 per kWh to support AI and other high-performance compute workloads.

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About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is a vertically integrated energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services, and energy technologies. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing, and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets across key U.S. markets.

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