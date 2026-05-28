Missionirnewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) CEO Patrick Gruhn To Present At Emerging Growth Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC), an AI-powered financial services company focused on trading technology, announced that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gruhn will present and participate in an investor question-and-answer session at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 10, 2026, at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available via live webcast, with investors able to submit questions in advance or during the event, and an archived replay will be accessible following the conference.

To view the full press release, visit

About Perpetuals

Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk by empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self‐clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi‐asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

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