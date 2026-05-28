Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Announces Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $5.46 Million

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SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) announced a brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,462,202, consisting of up to 1,285,224 units priced at $4.25 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $5.25 for a period of 60 months after the closing date.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for further development of its Overwatch Platform, including new features and defense-specific capability, customization for specific geographic markets, product marketing, tradeshows and demonstrations, working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is scheduled to close on or about June 3, 2026, subject to certain conditions, including necessary approvals and compliance with Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

To view the full press release, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

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