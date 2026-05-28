Biomednewsbreaks - Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) Targets Major Gap In Knee Cartilage Repair Market With Off-The-Shelf Regenerative Implant
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About Regentis Biomaterials
Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.
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