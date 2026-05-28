Biomednewsbreaks - Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) Targets Major Gap In Knee Cartilage Repair Market With Off-The-Shelf Regenerative Implant

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE Ame r ican: RGNT) is advancing GelrinC(R), a cell-free hydrogel implant designed to repair knee cartilage damage through a single approximately 10-minute procedure, positioning the company to address a major unmet need in orthopedic medicine. While roughly 472,500 arthroscopic knee procedures in the U.S. each year involve cartilage damage, no approved off-the-shelf regenerative solution capable of restoring hyaline-like cartilage currently exists in the U.S. market. Unlike traditional microfracture procedures or complex cell-based therapies that often require multiple surgeries and lengthy preparation, GelrinC(R) is designed as a ready-to-use implant that supports native cartilage regeneration over time. The product has already received CE Mark approval in Europe and is advancing through a pivotal U.S. FDA trial that is now more than 50% enrolled. Regentis is also preparing for potential commercialization, highlighted by a newly patented solvent-free manufacturing process that increased production yield by 400%, alongside ongoing efforts to build physician adoption infrastructure across Europe.

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About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

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