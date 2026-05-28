Defensenewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Positioned Amid Growing Pentagon Focus On Domestic Drone And AI Defense Technologies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wall Street Journal report on Trump administration drone funding discussions and Investors Hub coverage of sector rally spotlight growing momentum across U.S. defense drone and AI markets

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a mission-driven defense and AI technology company focused on drone-based threat detection and security solutions, is positioned within a rapidly evolving U.S. defense landscape following reports that the Trump administration is exploring funding agreements with domestic drone companies to strengthen American production capabilities and reduce procurement costs. According to reporting by Heather Somerville and Amrith Ramkumar in The Wall Street Journal, Pentagon officials and the Office of Strategic Capital have been engaged in discussions with multiple drone manufacturers regarding potential financing structures that could include debt and equity investments tied to national security supply chains. The report identified companies including Unusual Machines (AMEX: UMAC), Performance Drone Works and Neros Technologies as participants in ongoing discussions.

Drone and defense technology stocks rallied following the reports, according to Fiona Craig of Investors Hub, with shares of Unusual Machines (AMEX: UMAC) surging 25%, while Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) gained 13%. AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) each climbed 10%, while Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) advanced 9% and AIRO Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) rose 7% as investors reacted to the prospect of expanded Pentagon-backed support for U.S. drone manufacturing and autonomous systems development.

Safe Pro Group's patented SpotlightAI(TM) platform enables AI-powered analysis of drone imagery for the detection of more than 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance and has processed more than 1.7 million battlefield images while identifying over 31,600 threats through real-world deployment in Ukraine. The company believes its integration with systems such as the U.S. Army's Tactical Assault Kit ecosystem, together with its focus on U.S.-developed AI, drone services and ballistic protection technologies, positions it to capitalize on increased U.S. strategic investment in domestically produced defense, AI and autonomous systems technologies. It should be noted that both Ondas Holdings and Unusual Machines are strategic investors in Safe Pro Group and each has collaboration agreements with the Company for the development and integration of its patented AI-powered drone imagery analysis and computer vision technologies into their respective hardware and software offerings.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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